Women empowerment initiative launched

LAHORE:The women-led NGO CIRCLE, in collaboration with L’Oréal Fund for Women programme announced a groundbreaking partnership with the launch of pioneering CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women, aimed at equipping 1,500 creative women with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age, gain a strong footing in the online world, and achieve financial independence.

The CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women, is an initiative for not only empowering our women but also promoting gender equality in Pakistan. The programme encompasses essential training in effective monetisation strategies on popular social media platforms. The programme is designed to nurture the potential of young Pakistani women, providing them with insights that they can use to become successful nano influencers in their chosen niches. Therefore, by empowering women, this initiative aims to bridge the existing gender divide and pave the way towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

In Pakistan, over 87 million people use the Internet, while 72 million people use various social media networking platforms. The widespread use of the Internet and social media has amplified the reach of influencers, leading to an ever-increasing surge in influencer marketing. Brands recognise influencers as effective tools for engagement with their target market as influencers have substantial influence over purchasing decisions, making them crucial for augmenting their customer base.

CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women kicked off with a pilot phase, training 20 enthusiastic nano influencers. The inaugural event, held at CIRCLE's Lahore office, featured dynamic participants, guest speakers, and trainers. The comprehensive 18-hour curriculum provided hands-on knowledge of the rapidly evolving social media terrain.

During the ceremony, the US Consul General, Ms Kristen Hawkins highlighted a significant gender disparity in digital literacy between men and women in Pakistan, stating, ‘Despite women forming a larger portion of the population, they often face barriers to accessing this fundamental right. I would like to take this opportunity to commend CIRCLE and L’Oréal Fund for Women for spearheading this transformative programme.’

Sadaffe Abid, CEO and founder of CIRCLE, expressed her vision, saying ‘We firmly believe in the potential of every woman to become a financial force. Through CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women, we are taking a significant step towards economic empowerment and inclusivity for women in Pakistan.’ Qawi Naseer, Country Manager, L'Oréal Pakistan shares his thoughts on the partnership, ‘L'Oréal Pakistan is excited to collaborate with CIRCLE in empowering women in Pakistan. The CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women aligns with our commitment to promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion as well as advancing opportunities for women in the digital age, reflecting our dedication to creating a more inclusive and empowered society.’