Tuesday October 03, 2023
Lahore

Two burglars arrested

By Our Correspondent
October 03, 2023

LAHORE:Liaqatabad Police have arrested two members of Naji Burglar gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Nasir and Imran. Police also recovered two bikes and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspect Imran was also captured on a CCTV footage stealing a bike. A case was registered against them.