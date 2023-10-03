Israr misses Olympics berth

ISLAMABAD: Israrul Haq fell just six points behind to qualify for the Paris Olympics as he has set a national record in the archery competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (China).

Israr required 640 points to qualify for Olympics, finishing with 634 at the Games’ archery event, missing the Olympics by just one target shot.

“We rarely get the opportunity to compete against the best in Asia. What to talk about the world level players. Here I have learned a lot. At one time I was strongly placed for a medal and even a chance of making it to the Paris Olympics but failed to get the best of remaining shots. I have learned a lot from my exposure at the Games where I got the opportunity to compete in the company of the best athletes,” he said while talking to ‘The News’.

Israr added that the Games experience would help him prepare well for upcoming international events. “Extraordinary wind also was one of the reasons for some misses as we are not used to such heavy winds back at home. We have learnt a lot from this exposure,” he said. His teammates Mohammad Nadeem and Idrees Mohammad also gave a good account of themselves during the Games.