PSF units construct new squash courts

KARACHI: A number of squash courts have been constructed in various cities of the country by the affiliated units of Pakistan Squash Federation.

According to the minutes of the latest annual general meeting of PSF, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association added five squash clubs in Peshawar during the last two years. Similarly, President Punjab Squash Association confirmed the construction of squash courts in Sahiwal, D.G Khan and Gujranwala.

The representative of Civil Aviation Authority informed that they have constructed one new squash court in Karachi. The representative of Pakistan Air Force informed that the construction of 4-wall Glass Court is under progress in Peshawar. It is worth adding here that Pakistan Navy has recently inaugurated the country’s third four-wall side glass squash court at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi.

POF’s Ghulam Rabbani informed the house that the renovation of squash courts at Wah Cantt is in progress. During the meeting, Adnan Asad, VP of PSF suggested that all squash courts under the umbrella of Pakistan Sports Board should be under the supervision of Provincial Squash Associations and must be active and operational.

Thus, the general body decided that all associations are to prepare the data of squash courts/clubs in their provinces and get them registered with PSF. Then the associations will make efforts to upgrade and maintain those squash courts/clubs.