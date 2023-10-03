 
October 03, 2023
Faulty ATMs

October 03, 2023

Bank customers are facing many difficulties due to faulty ATM machines. These machines are either found out-of-order or do not work properly due to their old and poorly maintained equipment. The banks must ensure that their ATM machines are properly maintained and up-to-date in order to facilitate their customers.

They should also arrange for a backup power system for their ATMS, so customers can access their cash even when the power is out.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu