Faulty ATMs

Bank customers are facing many difficulties due to faulty ATM machines. These machines are either found out-of-order or do not work properly due to their old and poorly maintained equipment. The banks must ensure that their ATM machines are properly maintained and up-to-date in order to facilitate their customers.
They should also arrange for a backup power system for their ATMS, so customers can access their cash even when the power is out.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
