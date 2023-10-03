Protect forests

Deforestation is a global problem with far-reaching consequences. One of the most immediate and devastating impacts is the loss of biodiversity. When forests are cleared for agriculture, logging, or urban development, countless species of plants and animals lose their habitat, leading to a decline in biodiversity. This, in turn, disrupts ecosystems and can result in the extinction of endangered species. Furthermore, deforestation is a major contributor to climate change.

Forests play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. When trees are cut down and forests are destroyed, this stored carbon is released into the atmosphere, exacerbating global warming. The consequences of climate change, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels, are felt worldwide. We must act now to preserve our forests and mitigate the severe consequences of deforestation.

Meenal Rasheed

Karachi