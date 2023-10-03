Ex-PPP MNA to contest independently from NA, Sindh Assembly seats

KARACHI: Former Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan People’s Party Sardar Kamal Khan Chang has announced to contest elections as an independent candidate on each seat of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly.

Kamal Chang had returned as MNA on PPP ticket from 2013 to 2018 while he held the office of district Nazim from 2002 to 2007. However, he could not win the PPP ticket for the 2018 elections.

Kamal Chang has now decided to contest from NA-223 Badin-Shaheed Fazil Rahu talukas and PS-71 Tehsil Badin. His decision could create hardships for the PPP candidate on both seats. Dr Fehmida Mirza of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had lost PS-71 seat against Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with a margin of few hundred votes while she managed to return as successful candidate from NA-223 seat against PPP’s candidate Sardar Haji Rasol Bux Chandio with a thin margin of fewer than one thousand votes.

When contacted, Chang told The News that he would contest as an independent candidate since he had withdrawn from his candidature on number of seats from Badin on the advice of PPP leadership district during the general elections in 2018.

“This time, I have decided to run for the electoral contest for my political survival as well as on the insistence of my supporters and voters on both seats,” he asserted.