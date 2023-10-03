Nepra notifies Rs3.28/ unit tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase in the price of electricity by Rs3 28 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) from Oct 2023 to March 2024.

This surge in power tariff is set to impact all consumer categories. The approved tariff hike will be shown separately on consumers’ bills and the effects of this increase will be reflected in the bills from October 2023. Separately Pakistan’s inflation rate rose to 31.4 percent year-on-year in September from 27.4 in August, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday as the nation reels from high fuel and energy prices.