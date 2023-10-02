Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I want to specialise in Career Counselling & Guidance. Right now I am studying Bachelors (Hons) and with majors in Education. I would appreciate it if you can guide me from where I can study this specialisation. Also please advise would it be a better choice? (Uzma- Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Miss Uzma, further to your query, I would suggest you to check a programme related to your choice in NUST as you live in Islamabad. However, you can also do this from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in Lahore. In my opinion, you should consider a dissertation in counselling while you are studying for your degree in Education.

Q2: Dear Sir, I would appreciate it if you could advise about what I should do for a better career as right now I’m a student of MA in Project Management from a prominent university in Karachi. (Hammad Farooqi - Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Farooqi, you should complete your current masters and thereafter you should try and get at least two or three years’ experience and this experience should be in a relevant department/ industry. After completing your degree and gaining some experience you should try your luck and apply either for further studies in foreign institutions if you can afford it or for a job.

Q3: Sir, I’m a student of Bachelors of Technology and it’s an honors degree (BTECH Hons) from Lahore. Can you please suggest what I should do after this programme? (Gulrez Khan, Lahore)

Ans: Once you successfully pass BTECH; you can do a masters in Telecom which is a better choice. This degree will boost up your job prospects in the years to come not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I’m doing Mass Communication currently. Your help would be highly appreciated if you can give me your expert opinion in language/ selection. Please let me know if I should study Journalism in Urdu or English? Kindly advise if it’s the right choice? (Khaliq Azeem – Khanewal)

Ans: For Journalism, I would suggest an English medium as this will give you a strong grip over written and spoken English along with a comprehensive command in reading and writing. This will surely help you to create a good profile in the Pakistani media and international media as well.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).