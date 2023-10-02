PHA begins refurbishing The Mall

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has begun work to refurbish The Mall, a spokesperson for the authority said Sunday.

The street, officially called Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam, has one of the oldest landmarks in the City, the Tollinton Market, but has been in need of visual upgrading for some time. As part of the renovation campaign, the authority has installed grass on a six-kilometre-long and 30-feet-wide stretch from Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge, according to the spokesperson.

"We are also in the process of planting new trees and colorful flower beds to liven up the street," he said. The makeover of The Mall was ordered by the authority's director general, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, to improve the quality of the streetscape and green areas along one of Lahore's oldest roads.

Under the project, the authority will also install new Multani tile-style planters from Club Chowk to Anarkali Bazaar Chowk. Separately, to commercialise its nurseries and shore up revenues, the PHA is actively working to open Lahore's largest government-owned commercial nursery at Gulberg Main Boulevard.

Spanning more than four acres, the facility will house a wide array of seedlings, saplings, trees, shrubs, and other plant materials. It will also cater to various needs, including home decor, office landscaping, and agricultural purposes. "Plants grown and nurtured at this nursery will be offered to both government organisations and the general public," the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the staff will provide guidance to customers on repurposing household items for plant cultivation. Through this initiative, the authority also aims to cut horticulture procurement expenses, which make up a substantial portion of its development budget.

Relevant government institutions such as the Forest Department operate commercial nurseries across their jurisdictions, but it's the sheer scale of PHA's project that stands out among similar facilities.