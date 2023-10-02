Financial stress

Anxiety and depression are increasing rapidly throughout Pakistan. The adverse economic climate is having an impact on people’s mental health, with many worried about how they will afford basic necessities and manage their households. In such circumstances, it is important for those suffering from mental-health issues not to bottle up their feelings, which can have deadly consequences.

Aside from providing economic relief, the government needs to organize a public-health campaign, encouraging those suffering from anxiety or depression due to their financial woes to get the help they need.

Asifa Kiran

Karachi