Plea for in-camera hearing of Imran’s bail in cipher case today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear a plea for in-camera hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for bail in the cipher case today. Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the miscellaneous application filed by the FIA.
The bail application is also scheduled for hearing today before the Islamabad High Court chief justice.
On behalf of the FIA, Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar has filed a separate application to conduct the hearing in camera.
In the previous hearing, the FIA had taken a position by verbally requesting for the hearing of bail application in camera, stating that documents and information were of sensitive nature in the case.
During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer also said that there would be no objection if unnecessary people were taken out of the courtroom during the hearing.
