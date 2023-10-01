Break down

This refers to the letter ‘Lost glory’ (September 28, 2023) by Nasir Soomro. One sympathizes with the writer’ dismay at the decline of his home town. And it is not just Shikarpur that is in a sorry state, the same can be said for the entire province of Sindh after years of misrule by the PPP.

Even Karachi, the business capital, is in a shambles with its infrastructure collapsing. The law-and-order situation in the province has broken down and the word ‘accountability’ has disappeared from the dictionary.

Arif Majeed

Karachi