‘Differently abled people’s rights to be protected’

LAHORE:The first meeting of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was held in the office of DG Social Welfare under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial minister of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul-Mal Prof. Dr. Javed Akram.

Secretary of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Zahoor Hussain, Secretary of Women Development Department Sumaira Samad, Secretary of Literacy Department Iqbal Haider, DG Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, Additional Secretary Technical Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif and other members of the council attended.

During the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister, Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Prof. Dr. Javed Karam, also approved important decisions regarding the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities under the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2022. Secretary CRPD Mudassar Riaz Malik explained the aims and objectives of the formation of the council.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister, Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait ul -Mal, Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said, “Today we are gathered here to improve the lives of differently abled people. Every step will be taken to give the differently abled people their rights.”

Helpline for eye patients set up at LGH

In order to prevent the growing epidemic of conjunctivitis, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken another positive step and established a regular helpline on which citizens while sitting at home can get medical advice and proper guidance from Ophthalmologists from 8am to 20pm daily.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar appreciating this initiative has said that any citizen can contact at 042-99268877 or 042-99268816 and get full awareness about conjunctivitis. It is mentionable that this helpline will remain open at Eid Miladun Nabi, Sunday and other public holidays.

Steps taken to improve social welfare dept

Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Prof Dr Javed Akram has said the government is taking steps to improve the Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal and preparations for Waxnet Exhibition 2023 are complete. A meeting was held in the office of the Director General Social Welfare on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Dr Javed Akram. The minister said Social Welfare and Baitul Mal is the department to do good to humanity.