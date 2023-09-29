Lawyers meet Imran in jail

RAWALPINDI: Six counsel of former premier and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan met him separately and discussed future legal plans with various possibilities and options, a member of the legal team told The News on Thursday.

Dr. Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Sulman Akram Raja, Intezar Hussain, Naeem Haider Manjotha and Sher Afzal Marwat were among the legal team, which met Imran Khan for over three hours, the jail sources said and added that meetings started at 12 and concluded at about 3pm.

The jail sources said that the cell of Imran Khan was being furnished, and approved facilities would be provided to him, as there were no class in the jail but better accommodate matters.