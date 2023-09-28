Badge pinning ceremony held at NAB Lahore

LAHORE:A badge pinning ceremony was held at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore to pin-up the recently promoted Police Officers and officials, deputed at NAB Lahore region.

The badges were pinned by Director General (DG) NAB-L, Amjad Majeed Aulakh to the promotees officials. The promotee officers include Sub-Inspector (SI) Nasir Mehmood, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ahsan Nawab, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rauf Yousaf, ASI M Saleem, ASI M Parvez and ASI Liaquat Ali.

The DG NAB congratulated and extended his best wishes for the officers on the occasion of their promotion. He also advised them to observe human rights with true letter and spirit by adopting public friendly behavior with general masses and the complainants approaching at the Bureau, as well. He further stated that NAB-L Bureau remains under the watch of these security officials round the clock, whereas, this staff also ensures foolproof security to NAB detainees and other accused persons.

However, security officials deserved promotion to next ranks which has been granted by the Department. He also admitted their efficiency in trouble-free escorting of NAB accused to courts and likewise back to the Bureau.