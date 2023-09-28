UVAS wins four projects from PARB

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore faculty members won four research projects worth Rs 81 million from the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).
Four faculty members from different departments and campuses of UVAS including Prof Dr M Fiaz Qamar (Principal CVAS-Jhang), Dr Arfan Ahmed (University Diagnostic Lab), Dr Rahat Naseer (Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology) and Dr Jibran Hussain (Department of Poultry Production) won the competitive research grants of worth Rs 81 million. These projects have been awarded after a very rigorous process of several rounds and presentations. Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasim congratulated UVAS faculty and wished them for the successful completion of these projects.
