Amir Mir announces cultural festival from Oct 27

LAHORE:Punjab Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir announced on Wednesday that a diverse range of cultural events will grace Punjab from October 27 to November 12, all under the banner of "Lahoor Lahoor Hai."

Government departments will diligently oversee arrangements in alignment with their respective domains. The Department of Information and Culture will illuminate the rich tapestry of Punjab's culture through the medium of arts and crafts.

Additionally, the department will orchestrate classical, folk, and pop music gatherings, along with hosting 'Mushairas' in various local languages including Punjabi and Urdu. The fair promises to showcase traditional dances, mesmerising performing arts, and evocative painting exhibitions spanning an array of themes.

Puppet shows will enchant the young audience, while the youth will celebrate in the traditional and commercial theatre offerings. Amir Mir conveyed these sentiments during a review meeting regarding the preparations for this cultural exhibition in Punjab.

The minister emphasised that in accordance with its mission, the Department of Information and Culture will ensure active participation of both students and artists in the performing arts exhibition.

Alhamra Arts Council will be the venue for competitive events between different commercial theaters. Alongside established performers, budding talents will be accorded opportunities in the music programmes.

Punjab Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir expressed his gratification over the fact that the cultural fair will not only entertain the general populace but will also serve as a platform for burgeoning artists and students to showcase their talents.