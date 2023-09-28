Iran launches new military satellite

TEHRAN: Iran´s Revolutionary Guards “successfully” launched a new military imaging satellite on Wednesday, state media reported, in the latest display of its aerospace technology which has sparked Western concern.
“The Nour-3 imaging satellite... was successfully placed in orbit 450-km above earth,” the IRNA news agency said, quoting Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour. He said it was carried by the three-stage Qassed satellite carrier, which also launched predecessors Nour-2 in 2022 and Nour-1 in 2020.
