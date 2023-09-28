US soldier Travis King released by North Korea

WASHINGTON: US soldier Travis King has been freed by North Korea, where he had been held since running across the border from the South in July, the White House said on Wednesday.

North Korea´s state news agency had made a surprise announcement just hours earlier that Pyongyang had decided to expel King, who crossed over during a sightseeing tour of the Demilitarized Zone.

The White House thanked Beijing for allowing the 23-year-old to leave through China, with officials saying King had now left Chinese airspace after being handed over to US custody there. King was in “good health and good spirits” and looking forward to coming home, after heading to a US military airbase first, US officials added.

“US officials have secured the return of Private Travis King from the Democratic People´s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement Sullivan thanked Sweden, which acts as Washington´s diplomatic liaison in Pyongyang, “and the government of the People´s Republic of China for its assistance in facilitating the transit of Private King.”

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder hailed the “hard work” of US military forces and the State Department in getting King home. After a drunken pub fight, an incident with police and a stay in South Korean jail, Private Second Class King was being taken to the airport in July to fly back to Texas.

But instead of travelling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, King snuck away, joined a Demilitarised Zone sightseeing trip and slipped over the border. Last month, Pyongyang confirmed it was holding the US soldier, saying King had defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”.

But after completing its investigation, Pyongyang has “decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic”, the Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday, using the North´s formal name.