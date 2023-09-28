Pak shooters fail to reach finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters Usman Chand and Kishmala Talat showed improved performance at the Asian Games on Wednesday but failed to reach the finals.

Usman Chand scored 118 points (24, 24, 24, 23, 23) in the qualification round of skeet event to take 12th position.

Usman Sadiq scored 114 points (23, 24, 23, 22, 22) for the 22nd position and Imam Haroon finished 35th with the score of 105 (23, 24, 18, 22, 18).

In the team category of skeet, Pakistan scored 337 points (70, 72, 65, 67, 63) to finish second last (8th position).

Kishmala Talat took 12th position in the qualification round of 25m Pistol event with the score of 579 (289 precision, 290 rapid).

In the qualification round of 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, Pakistan scored 617.6 points (204.4, 205.2, 208.0) to finish 18th out of 21 participants.