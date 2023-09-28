ATC sends Hina Shah in judicial remand

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Khairpur on Wednesday sent Hina Shah, key accused in the murder case of Ranipur maid Fatima Furriro, to judicial remand till October 5.

According to reports, accused Fayyaz Shah and his daughter Hina Shah were produced in the ATC, where the police requested the court to grant them the 14-day physical remand of the accused. However, Nadeem Badar Kazi, judge of the ATC Khairpur, sent accused Hina Shah to jail custody till October 5, while the court handed over the physical remand of other accused Fayyaz Shah and Mansoor to the CTD Police for eight days. Respectively, the ATC in another case of issuing threats and inciting public against police, approved the post-arrest bails of Fayyaz Shah and his facilitator Mansoor against the surety bond of Rs0.2 million each.