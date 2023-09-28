Legal team says not allowed to meet Imran

RAWALPINDI: A legal team of PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday it was not allowed to meet him in Adiala Jail.

Ejaz Butter, counsel of PTI Chairman Imran Khan told media that the legal team tried to contact Superintendent Jail on telephone to seek permission of meeting with the PTI chief but he didn’t receive his phone.

The Adiala Jail sources, when contacted, said that two days, Thursday and Saturday, were fixed for meeting with Imran Khan when he was in Attock Jail, while new meeting schedule had not yet issued by the Home Department. The unscheduled meeting could not be allowed without the proper permission from the Home Department, the sources maintained.

Meanwhile, the sources said that a meeting of a legal team led by Sher Afzal Marwat was scheduled for Thursday at 10am.