Officials directed to expedite documentation process

LANDIKOTAL: A senior customs official here on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Customs had adopted a zero tolerance policy against all kinds of smuggling especially currency smuggling, narcotics and other contraband.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Torkham border crossing, Customs Collector Enforcement Khuwaja Naeem said that they had prepared a plan to check smuggling. He directed the officials concerned to provide all possible facilities to passengers who crossed the border from and to Afghanistan. He also called for the provision of physical and moral assistance to patients, elderly passengers, children and women so that they could cross the border without any delay and hindrance. The official directed the customs officials to expedite the documentation process of the trucks to enhance trade with Afghanistan.

The newly posted customs collector enforcement Peshawar visited Torkham border and inspected various customs sections. He inspected the Torkham Customs House and checked declarations disk, passengers’ hall, arrival and departure scanners and checking points.

The official instructed the customs staff that provision of facilities for traders and transporters was the motto of Pakistan Customs to facilitate traders. Additional collector Zakir Muhammad, deputy collector Ali Hassan Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion.