Power thieves facing action in Tank

TANK: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is cracking down on power thieves in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Pesco XEN Rizwanullah Marwat said that they had started carrying out a grand operation against kunda culture (direct hooks) and electricity thieves. He said Pesco had received fines of more than Rs43 lakh from electricity thieves and 39 transformers had been disconnected to suspend power supply to the consumers who were not paying the electricity bills. Rizwan Marwat said cases of electricity theft had been registered against 26 people. He said the action was being taken in the light of the instructions from the secretary Power Division and the federal government with the cooperation of the district administration and the police.

The official said electricity thieves would not be spared, adding that loadshedding was being carried out due to power theft.