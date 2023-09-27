Transparency linked to access to information

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Barrister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, on Tuesday said public access to information was a fundamental component of achieving meritocracy and transparency in governance affairs.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission, he acknowledged the challenges facing the province and called for responsibility and corrective measures to instill confidence in the youth.

“Informed citizens are essential for holding governments accountable,” he added.He pointed out the province’s efforts, with 1,146 Public Information Officers working to provide timely information to the people.

The minister said the commission had responded to over 23,000 of the total 25,000 requests.Expressing concern over the recent MDCAT test incident, he said steps were being taken to strengthen the merit based system.He said Chief Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan and her team were making strides in their roles, with plans to appoint more commissioners shortly.