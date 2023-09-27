World Patient Safety Day celebrated at RMU

Rawalpindi: The “Do No Harm” clause of the Hippocratic Oath states that physicians should use their power to help the sick to the best of their ability and judgment, and abstain from harming or wrongdoing any man by it.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar said this while addressing the seminar on Patient Safety, organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization in Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) to commemorate the World Patient Safety Day 2023. The day is celebrated every year across the globe to emphasize the importance of providing the best possible patient care to the ailing community while ensuring that no harm comes to the patient in the process.

The event was attended by a large number of doctors, paramedical staff, medical and nursing students at the university including mission head of World Health Organization for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Dr. Quaid Saeed, Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Dr. Ambreen Nadeem, Deputy Director General Health, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination (MoNHSR&C).

While speaking on the occasion Dr. Quaid Saeed highlighted the efforts of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority in improving the patient care facilities in hospitals of the federal capital and informed that the authority is not only enforcing the high standards of patient care in the hospitals but also bringing about more concrete regulations to enhance the provision of safe patient care for all. The authority is using the unique approach to bring about change through education of the medical and paramedical community to treat the issues at the grass root level.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Palitha Mahipala expressed his admiration for VC RMU Professor Umar for understanding the value of safe patient care and always playing a forefront role in enhancing patient care services. Recognizing the central role that patients, their families and caregivers play in advancing safe care, “Engaging patients for patient safety” has been selected as the theme for World Patient Safety Day 2023. Evidence shows that when

patients are treated as partners in their care, significant gains are made in safety, patient satisfaction and health outcomes. Resolution WHA­72.6 urges Member States 'to put into place systems to support the active engagement, participation and empowerment of patients, families and communities in the delivery of safer health care'.