While inflation has been around for decades, it has accelerated to an unprecedented degree in recent years. Average Pakistanis are struggling to pay for the most basic items and there has been a decline in the standard of living. The poor are the worst-affected as they were already struggling to survive prior to the inflation crisis.
Food, electricity, gas, and water are all basic necessities and it is the duty of every country's government to provide these necessities to the people. Hence, the government must take some measures to curb the rising inflation.
Sabahat Hasan
Karachi
