Hi-tech cheating

The reports of widespread cheating in this year’s MDCAT exams is something that affects me personally. Although cheating has been around for as long as there have been exams, new technologies, like the Bluetooth devices some students allegedly used to cheat during the MDCAT exams, are exacerbating the problem.

The authorities must ensure that any cheating is punished as the fate of thousands of honest, hardworking students hangs in the balance.

Rakhshanda Mehdi

Peshawar