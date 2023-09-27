MQM did nothing for Karachi in power, alleges Waqar Mehdi

Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has said the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan remained a coalition partner in different government regimes in the recent past. but it had done nothing for the development of Karachi.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 35th birthday of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mehdi blamed MQM for the violence and bloodshed in Karachi in the past.

He said the past regime of the PPP in Sindh had eliminated no-go areas, terrorism, and target killings in the city. He said the hustle and bustle of the city had been revived owing to the timely actions of the PPP’s past government.

Senator Mehdi said the MQM had been highly upset upon the revival of peace in the city. He said the educated people of Karachi overwhelmingly voted in favour of the PPP’s candidates in the last local government polls, and resultantly the mayor, deputy mayor, and chairmen of 13 towns now belonged to the PPP. He said the incumbent mayor of Karachi belonging to the PPP wouldn’t complain about lack of authority as had been done by his predecessor belonging to the MQM. He alleged that the MQM was once again attempting to hoodwink the people of Karachi, but the Karachiites wouldn’t be deceived this time. He claimed that the people of Karachi in the upcoming general elections would reject candidates of the MQM and of other anti-PPP political parties for starting a new era of progress and prosperity.

MQM-P Senator Khalida Ateeb issued a response to the remarks made by PPP leader Waqar Mehdi, asserting that MQM-Pakistan had consistently taken initiatives for Karachi's development whenever the party had the opportunity. These efforts, she claimed, had contributed to Karachi's recognition as one of the world's 12 fastest-growing cities.

Ateeb pointed out that during the PPP's 15-year tenure in Sindh, Karachi had been ranked as one of the four worst cities globally. Despite this, the PPP remained in power continuously for 15 years and in subsequent years without demonstrating significant improvements. They received substantial funding, yet they failed to present a single model of development in Sindh, whether in Karachi or any other city in the province, she said.

Furthermore, she emphasised that Mehdi should awaken from his state of oblivion and, in light of the facts, inform the public about the PPP's 15-year rule before pointing fingers at the MQM-P.