Brooklyn 's ex calls Beckhams 'coolest family' amid ongoing family rift

Brooklyn Beckham's ex Lexi Wood, is opening up about the Beckham family and how they are as a unit.

The ongoing conflict involving Victoria Beckham, her son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz has reportedly become a major emotional strain for the fashion designer.

Victoria, 51, is caught in a rift where Brooklyn and Nicola stand one side, while the rest of the Beckham family remain on the other.

The tension appears to have divided the family, causing significant strain in relationships. Matters worsened recently when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash despite being in the same city at the time.

Lexi, 27, appeared on The Viall Files podcast where she discussed her past relationships, including dating Brooklyn and Cindy Crawford's son, Presly.

When asked by the host about dating the nepo babies, she mused :' It's so funny because those are the types of families that I am used to.'

Pressed specifically about the Beckhams, and what it was like daing the son of 'one of the sexiest men alive,' She responded, 'They are beautiful family. Victoria, she's the style icon. They are the coolest family.'

Lexi's relationship with Brooklyn became public when the pair were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles in April 2018.