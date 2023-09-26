‘Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) vital for establishing a civilised society’

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that without following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), it is not possible to create a civilised society. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Library in collaboration with the PU Librarians Organisation (PULO) here on Monday.

Renowned religious scholar Dr Hafiz Sarfraz Ahmad Khan, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Ghulam Moeen-ud-Din Nizami, Chief Librarian Dr M Haroon Usmani, President PULO Saif-ur-Rehman Atique, faculty members, librarians and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that in order to get out of the present crisis, everyone including the Ulema will have to act wisely. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) discussed every aspect of life including economy, society with his companions and the purpose of such gatherings is to learn these lessons.

Dr Hafiz Sarfraz Ahmad Khan said that our faith was not complete without believing in Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we should try to eliminate oppression from society and establish a system of justice.

Dr Hammad Lakhvi said that the only way to succeed in our lives is to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).Prof Dr Ghulam Moeen-ud-Din Nizami said that the original status of mosques and libraries should be restored to give rise to Islamic civilization and culture. He said that libraries play the role of a mind for the formation of nations.

Dr Haroon Usmani said that the PU library will continue to play its role as a centre of knowledge and literature and a community hub. He said that the study of the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is important in every era, but today it is more needed on scientific grounds.

Saif-ur-Rehman Atique thanked the VC and other guests for their support and participation in the event. Earlier, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the exhibition of books on the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).