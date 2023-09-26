Collaboration formalised for research

HARIPUR: The Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) and Technical University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt (TWHS) Germany have formalised a collaboration in the BS Robotics programme to foster excellence in education and research.

A press release issued here on Monday said the collaboration between two institutions was aimed at raising the higher education standards and promoting innovation. “This collaboration will usher in a new era of partnership aimed at pushing the boundaries of academic achievement. Together, PAF-IAST and TWHS are set to redefine educational standards with the support of their international counterparts,” the press release said.

The TWHS delegation included Thomas Schmitt, Deputy Head of the International Office, Sarah Fuchs, Patricia Kemmer, Project Coordinator for the Digitization of Teaching: World TWIN, Martin Spiertz, Dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering Prof Dr Abid Ali and Dr Robert Grebner.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Prof Dr Nasser Ali Khan, Prof Dr Arshad Hussain, Prof Dr Sharifullah Khan, Prof Dr Fida Younas Khattak, Dr Abdul Hamid, represented the PAF-IAST on the occasion.