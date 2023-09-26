26 PTI workers secure bail before arrest

BATKHELA: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Malakand, on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to 26 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
The PTI workers led by former minister Shakil Khan had participated in a protest rally against price-hike and then clashed with the Levies personnel in Batkhela on September 11 last.Levies Post, Batkhela, had registered a case against 200 PTI workers under Terrorism Act 7 ATA and others.
Some of the PTI workers were arrested while most had fled the scene. Of them, 26 had moved ATC of Judge Riaz Ahmad for pre-arrest bail through their lawyer Syed Irfam Muazzam advocate.The ATC granted bail before arrest to the workers for two personal surety bonds and directed the relevant department to produce a record of the case on the next hearing on October 9.
