Agha, Shafique aim for improved performance

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique are aiming for an improved performance in the World Cup scheduled in India, in October and November.

During a media conference in Lahore on Monday, Agha Salman reflected on his team's performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 and acknowledged their shortcomings. He expressed a strong desire to rectify the issues and emphasised the team's collective effort to bring home the coveted trophy. "We didn't perform well in the Asia Cup; we'll try to do better in India," he stated.

"The team environment is positive, and we'll learn from our mistakes. Playing in the World Cup is a dream for everyone. There's pressure when playing in India, but we'll strive to perform under pressure conditions," he said. Abdullah Shafique also expressed his determination to contribute to the team's success in the World Cup. "I will make every effort to perform to the best of my abilities whenever I get a chance, " he stated.