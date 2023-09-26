Insensitive rulers

Ordinary citizens, burdened by the high inflation resulting from the IMF deal signed by the previous government, had hoped that the caretaker government would offer them some relief. Unfortunately, these expectations were misplaced. Shortly after assuming power, the caretaker government increased the prices of petroleum products on August 15. To the dismay of the public, petrol and diesel prices were raised once again on September 1. To make matters worse, the caretaker government recently implemented another substantial hike in petroleum product prices, effective from September 16, setting new records for their cost.

In the midst of this, citizens had to contend with skyrocketing electricity bills as well. Widespread protests and demonstrations erupted across the country in response to these inflated utility bills, the persistently rising inflation, and the overall high cost of living. Despite assurances from Caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on August 31 to address the surging electricity bills within 48 hours, relief has, regrettably, not been forthcoming. This situation reflects the caretaker government’s insensitivity to the prevailing issues of inflation, unemployment, and other pressing challenges.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad