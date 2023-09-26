Shortage of X-ray films at Mardan hospital worries patients

MARDAN: A significant number of patients at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) have voiced their distress over the shortage of X-ray films, compelling them to seek the facility at private laboratories.

In recent months, the availability of X-ray films at DHQ Hospital has plummeted, forcing the hospital administration to reportedly resort to taking photos of X-ray images on computer screens with mobile phones and charging patients the full fee. This situation has left numerous patients with no choice but to turn to private facilities outside the hospital, costing them substantial fees.

Patients demand the health minister and health secretary to intervene and resolve the issue. When contacted, Dr Javeed Iqbal, the medical superintendent (MS) of the DHQ Hospital, acknowledged the limited availability of X-ray films but cited instability in import-export services as the primary reason for the reluctance of suppliers to provide an adequate supply of it. Dr Iqbal assured they are actively working to address the issue within a few days.