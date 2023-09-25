Govt firm to develop merged districts, says minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industry and Commerce, Tribal Affairs, and Technical Education Syed Aamir Abdullah said on Sunday that the government was committed to harnessing all available resources for the development of merged districts.

The minister said this while addressing a Jirga in Kalaya, Orakzai district, where he also received a briefing from the deputy commissioner on the district’s development and law and order situation. He commended the district government’s endeavours for welfare of the local population and underscored the significance of providing maximum facilities in accordance with the government’s vision for the merged districts.

He said the government is trying to bring the merged areas to an equivalent level of development as other districts within the province.

Syed Amir Abdullah said the caretaker provincial government, under Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, is pursuing federal funding for the merged districts and expressed his optimism to receive positive news in this regard.

During the visit, the provincial minister assured Orakzai elders of his intention to facilitate proper training for local residents, with a focus on developing and enhancing the cottage industry. He also pledged personal attention to the concerns raised by local leaders and promised prompt resolutions.

Abdullah also met delegations of youth and individuals with special needs from Orakzai district and reiterated the government’s dedication to empowering these groups for their participation in national development initiatives.