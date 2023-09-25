Plea to remove temporary cops from checkpoints

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad has demanded the removal of temporary reserve policemen at various checkpoints alleging that they are involved in illegal activities

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday president of the organization, Shah Faisal Afridi, alleged that transfers and appointments were made in the Khyber Police on the recommendation of the elders and those recommended were later found to be involved in crimes. He also demanded the KP inspector general of police to order a probe into the Shalobar Naugzi Baba incident to bring the culprits to book.