Apca demands promotion of health dept clerks

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) General Secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri has called upon the provincial director general health to promptly issue a notification for the promotion and adjustment of clerks in the Health Department.

Speaking to the media, Kashmiri expressed his concerns regarding the delay in clerks’ promotions despite the existence of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

He said the prolonged delay in promoting clerks within the health department has caused significant apprehension among the clerical staff. He said the promotion committee had already submitted its final report that calls for the promotion of clerks, following the appointment of Dr Shaukat Ali as DG Health. However, he regretted that the notification for the adjustment of clerks has yet to be issued, resulting in disappointment among health department employees.

He urged DG Health Dr Shaukat Ali to take immediate action, sign the pending promotion cases, and issue the notification as soon as possible to alleviate the concerns of clerks in the health department across the province.