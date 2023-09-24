PPL funds women’s training

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has financed the establishment of a Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) in Okara district of Punjab province, in collaboration with Behbud Association of Pakistan (BAP), a non-profit organization working for the empowerment of women.

PPL's Managing Director and CEO Imran Abbasy presented a cheque of Rs10 million to BAP's President Abida Salim Malik on Friday.

An amount of Rs. 50 million has been earmarked for the project to be run over a five-year period.

BAP, a non-government, non-profit organization, established in 1967, is working for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

The aimparts skills to women which enables them to generate income for their livelihood.

"PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to the socio-economic empowerment of underprivileged women, with the view to seeking their transformation and leading them to self-earning," Abbasy said in a statement.