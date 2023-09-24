Biden gets an updated Covid-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden received a dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the annual flu vaccine, his doctor said Saturday. The president’s personal physician, Kevin O´Connor, said the US leader hoped others would follow his lead.

US officials last week authorized an updated version of the anti-Covid 19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, better adapted to the variants of the virus currently in circulation. They also now recommend that all Americans aged 60 and older receive a vaccine against RSV, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.