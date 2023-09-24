Natco employees sit-in enters eleventh day: No delivery of wheat to GB for last 11 days

SKARDU: The sit-in of Northern Areas Transport Corporation (Natco) employees continued on eleventh day on Saturday. The Natco service to different cities has been suspended and the delivery of wheat to all 10 districts of GB has also been stopped for the last 11 days.

Natco is responsible for the delivery of wheat to GB and due to the strike of the Natco employees, container and truck transportation has also suspended while Gilgit-Baltistan has no alternative means of delivery of wheat from warehouses in Islamabad to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The negotiation committee of employees held talks with Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Rehmat Khaliq last night. According to Mushtaq Hussain, Chairman of the Negotiation Committee, Provincial Minister Rehmat Khaliq assured that their concerns would be addressed as soon as GB chief secretary returned to Gilgit from Skardu. Netco Workers Union President Fazal Elahi told The News if the notification for acceptance of all demands is not issued by today (Sunday), they will bring their families and children to the sit-in.