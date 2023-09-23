Haider Hoti vows to continue struggle for KP rights

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) acting president Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday vowed to continue struggling for achieving the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Addressing the workers’ convention at Chota Lahor Tehsil on Friday, he stressed Pakhtuns unity to achieve the goal.

He stressed the need for transparent elections so that those who were chosen by the people were entrusted with the power to rule and serve the people. The ANP leader said Punjab had the right over the wheat produced there, hence KP should have the right over gas and electricity which were produced here.

“We generate electricity more than our requirements but despite that we face excessive power outages. Our electricity is generated from water, which costs a total of Rs4 per unit and Wapda sells the same to us at Rs40 per unit,” he pointed out.

Haider Hoti expressed concern over the lack of peace on Pakhtun soil for a long time. “Terrorism has spread across our region and the main reason for this is that war of other nations was fought here,” he explained.

Without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the KP was ruled by a party which was propped up but the situation changed later and the head of the party was now interned at the Attock fort.

He was critical of political engineering and said those who had been brought into newly launched political parties were not popular with the masses. “The one who is popular is not acceptable to the establishment and the tug-of-war continues without any break,” he added.