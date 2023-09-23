Saudi Arabia felicitated on national day

LAHORE:The global publisher of Quran, Hadith and Islamic books has felicitated Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its national day.
Managing Director of the publishing group Abdul Malik Mujahid, in his statement on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and the Saudi people.
He praised the ever-growing brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, expressing hope that bilateral ties of friendship and brotherhood will grow further in future. He also praised Saudi Arabia for helping out Pakistan in every difficult time.
