PHC seals imposter’s clinic

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed the clinic of an impostor specialist working as an endocrinologist with fake foreign qualifications despite being registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as a medical graduate only.

According to PHC spokesperson, Dr Shahrezad Faruk Czar, popularly known as Dr Zaar, was providing specialised healthcare services in diabetes, sexual disorders, and weight loss. He was found to be misleading patients by falsely claiming to have different kinds of post-graduate degrees. Contrary to this, he was registered with the PMDC as a medical graduate (MBBS) of the Karachi University.

The PHC team sealed his clinic, located in a private hospital in Gulberg. The hospital administration and Dr Zaar have been directed to appear before a hearing committee of the Commission.

This is the second time that Dr Zaar has been found indulging in illegal practice. In mid-2022, he was practising as an endocrinologist (consultant) and providing other similar services at another private healthcare establishment. He was directed to stop providing treatment services throughout the province of Punjab. He was terminated from the HCE, and its administration showed ignorance regarding the genuineness of his degrees. A fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the HCE for not verifying the degrees of its consultant, while Dr Zaar’s case was forwarded to the then Pakistan Medical Commission (now PMDC) for further action.