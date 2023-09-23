Female patient jumps off upper floor of hospital

LAHORE:A female patient jumped off the upper floor of the General Hospital on Friday. The woman identified as Sidra jumped off the window of the gynecology ward. Her condition was said to be critical. She was brought to the hospital from Kasur due to gynecological problems.

Girl arrested for killing her father

A 16-year-old girl killed her father by shooting him in the head due to unknown reasons in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. The victim was identified as Bilal Khan and the accused girl as Amina. The police arrested the girl and recovered the murder weapon from her possession. Police said that the investigation was ongoing as to why the girl committed this murder. The police shifted the body for post-mortem.

14 die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,202 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,253 were injured. Out of these, 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 602 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Man stabbed by rival

A man was killed and his brother was wounded by their opponents in the Hanjarwal police area on Friday. Two brothers, Farooq and Ayub, residents of Thokar Niaz Baig Hanjarwal, got into an argument with their opponents, during which the accused stabbed both the brothers and escaped from the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where Farooq died. The body was shifted to the morgue.

22 suspects arrested

Police arrested 22 criminals from various parts of the city. Ravi Road police arrested three bike thieves and recovered three bikes from their possession. Ichhra police with the support of PSCA arrested Musa Khan and Wali Khan on charges of firing in the air and recovered a rifle and bullets from their possession. Sabzazar police arrested two drug pushers and two involved in street crimes and recovered 2kg charas and two pistols from them. Harbanspura police arrested three robbers and Civil Lines police rounded up 10 gamblers.