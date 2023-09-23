Price gouging

Vegetable sellers in Karachi are charging up to Rs240 per kg for carrots, enabling them to earn abnormal profits. The prices of carrots and other essential commodities must be properly controlled by the local authorities.
They must force all vendors in the city to bring their prices down to the legal limit.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
