Saturday September 23, 2023
Price gouging

September 23, 2023

Vegetable sellers in Karachi are charging up to Rs240 per kg for carrots, enabling them to earn abnormal profits. The prices of carrots and other essential commodities must be properly controlled by the local authorities.

They must force all vendors in the city to bring their prices down to the legal limit.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi