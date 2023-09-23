 
Saturday September 23, 2023
Pakistan hold Malaysia to draw in Taif

By AFP
September 23, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team on Thursday night held Malaysia to a goalless draw in their Group A opener of the six-nation international event which kick-off at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif. Both sides played solid football but failed to capitalise on chances which came their way. Pakistan will now meet hosts Saudi Arabia.