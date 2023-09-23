Injured Naseem hopes to be back soon

LAHORE: Naseem Shah took to social media to express his sentiments after a shoulder injury forced him out of Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad.

The young pace sensation suffered a shoulder injury during the reserve day of the rain-affected Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against India.

In a message posted on social media, Naseem conveyed his disappointment but also extended his best wishes to his teammates for their World Cup campaign. He expressed his belief that everything is in Allah's hands and hoped to return to the field soon. Naseem also thanked his fans for their prayers and support.